Fatal Electrocution Incident Sparks Outcry in Delhi

In a tragic incident on Sunday night, a 40-year-old mechanic, Pawan Yadav, lost his life after slipping on a rain-drenched road in Kirti Nagar, west Delhi, and coming into contact with a live electric pole, according to police reports.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m., with an emergency call alerting authorities to an electrocution near Kesar T-Point. Investigations revealed that Yadav lost balance on a muddy stretch before his hand inadvertently touched a pole carrying live current, a senior police officer confirmed.

Despite swift transportation to ABG Hospital, Yadav was pronounced dead upon arrival. The case has sparked outrage among locals, who allege negligence, citing previous complaints about the hazardous pole that went unheeded. The police have preserved Yadav's body for autopsy as they continue the investigation.

