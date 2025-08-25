Press Freedom Under Fire: Controversial Strikes in Gaza

Turkey's presidential communications office has accused Israel of committing war crimes following recent strikes on Gaza that reportedly killed 20 people, including five journalists. The deadly attack, which occurred at Nasser hospital, has reignited the debate over press freedom in conflict zones.

In a post on social media platform X, Burhanettin Duran, head of the communications directorate, criticized Israel's continued 'atrocities' and its attempts to suppress media coverage through systematic attacks. The statement reflects growing international concern regarding the safety of journalists in war-torn areas.

Responding to the accusations, the Israeli military confirmed it conducted a strike near Nasser hospital but claimed that journalists are not targeted intentionally. An inquiry has been ordered by the Israeli chief of the general staff to investigate the incident further.

