Left Menu

Press Freedom Under Fire: Controversial Strikes in Gaza

Turkey's presidential communications office condemned Israel's recent strikes on Gaza, calling them violations of press freedom and war crimes. The attacks resulted in at least 20 deaths, including journalists, raising concerns about targeting media in conflict zones. Israel has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:37 IST
Press Freedom Under Fire: Controversial Strikes in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey's presidential communications office has accused Israel of committing war crimes following recent strikes on Gaza that reportedly killed 20 people, including five journalists. The deadly attack, which occurred at Nasser hospital, has reignited the debate over press freedom in conflict zones.

In a post on social media platform X, Burhanettin Duran, head of the communications directorate, criticized Israel's continued 'atrocities' and its attempts to suppress media coverage through systematic attacks. The statement reflects growing international concern regarding the safety of journalists in war-torn areas.

Responding to the accusations, the Israeli military confirmed it conducted a strike near Nasser hospital but claimed that journalists are not targeted intentionally. An inquiry has been ordered by the Israeli chief of the general staff to investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

 India
2
Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

 Global
3
High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

 Egypt
4
Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025