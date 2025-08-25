Tragic Tale of Deceit: Chemical Murder in Mysuru
A 20-year-old woman named Darshitha was killed by her lover, Siddaraju, after an argument at a lodge in Saligrama. Siddaraju tried to mislead by staging the death as a mobile phone blast. Police arrested him after discovering the truth.
In a shocking incident in Mysuru, a 20-year-old woman, Darshitha, was allegedly murdered by her lover, Siddaraju, after a heated argument.
The tragedy unfolded at a lodge in Saligrama, where Siddaraju attempted to mislead investigators by fabricating a story of a mobile phone blast.
The police have arrested Siddaraju and continue to investigate the case, as forensic experts examine the chemical substance used in the crime.
