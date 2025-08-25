Left Menu

Delhi Lawyers Strike: Opposition to Police Evidence from Stations

Lawyers in Delhi continue their strike against an order allowing police to present evidence virtually. Despite talks with the Chief Minister, no resolution has been achieved. Demonstrations are planned as work abstention extends across district courts, with legal representatives preventing police-related personnel from entering courthouses.

On Tuesday, Delhi's lawyers are set to continue their work abstention in protest against the controversial order issued by the Lieutenant Governor, which facilitates police to present evidence in court from their stations.

Tarun Rana, additional secretary general of the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi, highlighted that talks with the Chief Minister have so far yielded no conclusive result. Thus, the unified decision was made to continue the strike on August 26, preventing public prosecutors, Enforcement Directorate officials, CBI representatives, and police from entering the courts.

Rana, also the Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, stressed that the notification adversely impacts the public. Demonstrations are planned on August 26 outside district court complexes to raise awareness against what many view as an arbitrary decision. The strike has persisted since lawyers began abstaining from work on August 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

