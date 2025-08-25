India and Pakistan: Diplomatic Flood Alert Amidst Tensions
India informed Pakistan of a possible flood through diplomatic channels, bypassing the Indus Waters Commission. This marks the first official contact since the countries' conflict in May. India cited humanitarian reasons, while Pakistan views India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a legal violation.
In a significant diplomatic development, India has alerted Pakistan about a potential flood through diplomatic channels, bypassing the traditional Indus Waters Commission route. This represents the first official contact between the two nations since their conflict in May, according to the Pakistani Foreign Office on Monday.
The alert, specifically about possible flooding in the Tawi River, was communicated on August 24, 2025, with India justifying the move on humanitarian grounds. This action, however, sidestepped the procedures outlined under the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement signed in 1960.
Following a previous terror attack, India had placed the Indus Waters Treaty in 'abeyance,' a decision Pakistan argues breaches international law. The recent alert arrives as Pakistan battles devastating monsoon rains, with a death toll that has reached 800, amidst heavy rains forecasted until August 30.
