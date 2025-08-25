Court Orders FIR in Firozabad Ordnance Factory Security Breach

A local court has mandated that police file an FIR in response to alleged security lapses and an assault at the Hazratpur ordnance equipment factory in Firozabad. The facility is classified as a 'Category C' defense installation by the Intelligence Bureau.

The directive, issued on August 8, has not yet resulted in an FIR, according to Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit, who confirmed on Monday that an FIR will be filed as per the court's orders.

The complaint, made by Senior Manager Raghav Sharma, accuses two officials of allowing unauthorized access to a foreign national and later assaulting him for questioning the breach, highlighting ongoing tensions within the factory due to lapses in security compliance.

