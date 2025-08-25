Delhi Police Unveil Criminal Conspiracy in CM Gupta Attack Case

The Delhi Police on Monday added criminal conspiracy charges against two individuals involved in the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

A senior officer highlighted that new evidence has emerged, indicating the attack was part of a calculated plot, rather than an isolated incident.

The two accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji and Tahseen Syed, who are already in custody, were previously charged with assault. The case now includes charges under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with authorities assured of pursuing it with utmost seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)