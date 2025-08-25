Dowry Tragedy: The Shocking Case of Nikki Bhati

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the final suspect in a harrowing dowry murder case on Monday. The crime involved the brutal killing of Greater Noida's Nikki Bhati, allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws, spurring national outcry and demands for justice.

Residents of Sirsa village, where 26-year-old Bhati was killed, provided distressing accounts of the family's actions and motives. Police arrested father-in-law Satveer Bhati and brother-in-law Rohit Bhati after they had been on the run, following the arrest of Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, and his mother, Daya.

The National Commission for Women intervened, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation and accountability. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar criticized societal attitudes towards dowry and sought stringent measures to combat the persistence of this social evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)