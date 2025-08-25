Dowry Tragedy: The Shocking Case of Nikki Bhati
UP police arrested the remaining suspect in the gruesome murder of Nikki Bhati, allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. The crime has sparked outrage, prompting the National Commission for Women to demand a stringent, time-bound investigation and harsh punishment for the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the final suspect in a harrowing dowry murder case on Monday. The crime involved the brutal killing of Greater Noida's Nikki Bhati, allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws, spurring national outcry and demands for justice.
Residents of Sirsa village, where 26-year-old Bhati was killed, provided distressing accounts of the family's actions and motives. Police arrested father-in-law Satveer Bhati and brother-in-law Rohit Bhati after they had been on the run, following the arrest of Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, and his mother, Daya.
The National Commission for Women intervened, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation and accountability. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar criticized societal attitudes towards dowry and sought stringent measures to combat the persistence of this social evil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Chief Calls for Investigation After Hospital Strike in Gaza
Trump Questions South Korea's Church Investigations
Tragic Incident: Investigation into Dog Deaths at NY Boarding Facility
Syrian Fundraising Scam Uncovered in India: Arrest and Investigation
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation