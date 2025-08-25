Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Troops Deploy Near Mount Hermon

Syria accuses Israel of deploying 60 soldiers near Mount Hermon, violating Syrian sovereignty amid U.S.-mediated talks on conflict de-escalation. Syria highlights the operation's threat to regional peace. The area is strategic, notorious for arms smuggling, and under Israeli military focus due to regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:38 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Troops Deploy Near Mount Hermon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Syria accused Israel of deploying 60 soldiers near Mount Hermon, claiming it was a breach of sovereignty that threatened regional stability. This development unfolds as Syria and Israel partake in U.S.-mediated talks aimed at de-escalating their ongoing conflict.

The incident occurred on a strategic hilltop close to the Lebanese border, an area notorious for arms smuggling by Hezbollah and Palestinian jihadist groups. The Israeli military recently disclosed footage showing troops locating weapons storage in the region.

Syria's foreign ministry condemned the operation as a menace to regional peace. Israel, citing security concerns, insists on military actions to protect the Druze community. The situation remains tense as Israel continues to maintain a security presence around Mount Hermon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

 Global
2
IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technological Leaders

IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technologi...

 India
3
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
4
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025