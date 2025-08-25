Tensions Escalate: Israeli Troops Deploy Near Mount Hermon

On Monday, Syria accused Israel of deploying 60 soldiers near Mount Hermon, claiming it was a breach of sovereignty that threatened regional stability. This development unfolds as Syria and Israel partake in U.S.-mediated talks aimed at de-escalating their ongoing conflict.

The incident occurred on a strategic hilltop close to the Lebanese border, an area notorious for arms smuggling by Hezbollah and Palestinian jihadist groups. The Israeli military recently disclosed footage showing troops locating weapons storage in the region.

Syria's foreign ministry condemned the operation as a menace to regional peace. Israel, citing security concerns, insists on military actions to protect the Druze community. The situation remains tense as Israel continues to maintain a security presence around Mount Hermon.

