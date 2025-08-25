UN Chief Calls for Investigation After Hospital Strike in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a strong condemnation regarding the recent death of Palestinians caused by Israeli strikes at Gaza's Nasser hospital. The incident has drawn international attention, prompting Guterres to speak out.

Focusing on the critical need for accountability, Guterres emphasized in his statement the necessity of a swift and unbiased investigation into these tragic events. His remarks highlight the importance of understanding the circumstances that led to such casualties.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reiterated the Secretary-General's point, reminding the international community that civilians, including medical staff and journalists, must be respected and safeguarded at all times, particularly in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)