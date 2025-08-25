Left Menu

Tragedy at Nasser Hospital: The Impact of Conflict on Journalism

An Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza resulted in the death of 20 people, including journalists from Reuters, AP, and Al Jazeera. Israel has acknowledged striking the area, leading to international calls for accountability. The attack highlights the dangers faced by journalists in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:25 IST
Tragedy at Nasser Hospital: The Impact of Conflict on Journalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza claimed at least 20 lives, including five journalists from major international agencies such as Reuters, AP, and Al Jazeera. Cameraman Hussam al-Masri was among the casualties, with officials reporting a second strike killed rescue workers and medics.

Israel's military acknowledged the attacks and announced an inquiry into the incident. The IDF emphasized its efforts to avoid civilian casualties, although international entities are urging accountability and greater protection for journalists in conflict zones, citing this as part of an ongoing threat to free media.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the strike, highlighting it as a deliberate attempt to stifle media coverage. With the ongoing conflict posing significant risks to press freedom, there are growing international calls for Israel to be held accountable for targeting journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAF's Daring Rescues Amid Floods in Jammu and Punjab

IAF's Daring Rescues Amid Floods in Jammu and Punjab

 India
2
Tragedy in Sukma: Shikshadoot Murdered by Naxalites

Tragedy in Sukma: Shikshadoot Murdered by Naxalites

 India
3
India's Railways Revolution: Multi-Tracking Projects to Transform Connectivity

India's Railways Revolution: Multi-Tracking Projects to Transform Connectivi...

 India
4
Rising Yamuna: Delhi on Alert as Monsoon Wreaks Havoc

Rising Yamuna: Delhi on Alert as Monsoon Wreaks Havoc

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025