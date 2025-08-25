Tragedy at Nasser Hospital: The Impact of Conflict on Journalism

An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza claimed at least 20 lives, including five journalists from major international agencies such as Reuters, AP, and Al Jazeera. Cameraman Hussam al-Masri was among the casualties, with officials reporting a second strike killed rescue workers and medics.

Israel's military acknowledged the attacks and announced an inquiry into the incident. The IDF emphasized its efforts to avoid civilian casualties, although international entities are urging accountability and greater protection for journalists in conflict zones, citing this as part of an ongoing threat to free media.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the strike, highlighting it as a deliberate attempt to stifle media coverage. With the ongoing conflict posing significant risks to press freedom, there are growing international calls for Israel to be held accountable for targeting journalists.

