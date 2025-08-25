Left Menu

Jharkhand's Missing Billions: A CAG Report Unveils Financial Lapses

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted significant financial oversights by the Jharkhand government, which failed to submit utilisation certificates for Rs 1.33 lakh crore in grants. The pending certificates have raised concerns about accountability within various departments, prompting calls for administrative action to remedy the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:30 IST
Jharkhand's Missing Billions: A CAG Report Unveils Financial Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has issued a scathing report revealing that the Jharkhand government neglected to provide utilisation certificates for grants amounting to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. This oversight has raised concerns about the accountability of various government departments.

According to the report, 47,367 utilisation certificates were outstanding as of March 31, 2024. These certificates pertain to grants distributed from the fiscal years 2012-13 to 2022-23. The CAG has directed the state administration to identify and take action against those responsible for the non-compliance.

Significant delays in submitting these certificates were observed across five key departments: Energy, Health, Urban Development, School Education, and Rural Development. The Finance Department has been urged to ensure timely submission of the outstanding certificates and to withhold further grants from defaulting entities. Appropriate disciplinary measures against the defaulters have also been recommended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India
2
India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthcare

India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthc...

 India
3
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Controversial Mount Hermon Operation

 Global
4
Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

Haryana CM Announces Correction Portal for CET Exam Amid High Praise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025