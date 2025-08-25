Jharkhand's Missing Billions: A CAG Report Unveils Financial Lapses

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has issued a scathing report revealing that the Jharkhand government neglected to provide utilisation certificates for grants amounting to Rs 1.33 lakh crore. This oversight has raised concerns about the accountability of various government departments.

According to the report, 47,367 utilisation certificates were outstanding as of March 31, 2024. These certificates pertain to grants distributed from the fiscal years 2012-13 to 2022-23. The CAG has directed the state administration to identify and take action against those responsible for the non-compliance.

Significant delays in submitting these certificates were observed across five key departments: Energy, Health, Urban Development, School Education, and Rural Development. The Finance Department has been urged to ensure timely submission of the outstanding certificates and to withhold further grants from defaulting entities. Appropriate disciplinary measures against the defaulters have also been recommended.

