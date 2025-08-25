Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a police officer, Arif Iqbal, for accepting a bribe in Rajouri district. The complaint alleged a Rs 10,000 bribe demand to avoid implication in a case. An investigation and a trap led to his arrest, and a subsequent house search was conducted.
A police officer was apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday, caught in the act of accepting a bribe in the Rajouri district.
Selection Grade Constable Arif Iqbal, stationed at Lam police post, faced charges following an allegation that he solicited a Rs 10,000 bribe for himself and the police post incharge. The complaint was linked to a case involving a resident of Pukharni village, for which Iqbal allegedly demanded money to avoid further implication.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered after confirming the complaint's validity. An ACB-operated trap led to Iqbal's arrest during the act of bribery, with additional investigations prompting a search of his home.
