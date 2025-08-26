Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area
A worker died in a blast at a stainless steel company in Boisar's industrial zone. Authorities are probing the incident, while the grieving family demands justice. The explosion has sparked tension among locals. Similar recent incidents raise concerns about safety lapses in the district.
A worker tragically lost his life in a blast at a stainless steel company's premises in Boisar, Maharashtra, on Monday night, an official reported.
The explosion occurred at Viraj Company while a worker was inflating a tyre, said Vivekanand Kadam, the Disaster Management Cell chief of Palghar district, adjoining Mumbai.
The grieving family refuses to claim the body until justice is ensured, leading to rising tensions as locals gathered outside the hospital. Authorities are investigating potential safety failures at the plant, amid recent similar accidents raising safety concerns across the district.
