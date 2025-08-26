Graveyard Land Occupation: Delhi Man Arrested in Meerut
A Delhi man, Mukhiya Gurjar, was arrested for illegally occupying graveyard land in Meerut. Gurjar allegedly merged a part of adjacent graveyard land with his own by dumping soil. He was presented in court and granted bail. Gurjar has a criminal history across several regions.
- Country:
- India
A man from Delhi was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly occupying graveyard land in Meerut, according to police statements. The accused, identified as Mukhiya Gurjar, had previously purchased land adjacent to a graveyard in Kithore, Meerut.
Police revealed that Gurjar, by illegally dumping soil, extended his property into the neighboring graveyard. A complaint against his actions was registered by Mohammed Irshad of Parikshitgarh, leading to Gurjar's arrest at the Daurala toll plaza.
Authorities disclosed that Gurjar has a sizable criminal record, with various charges in multiple regions, including Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Amroha, under different acts and allegations like illegal occupation and rioting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- graveyard
- land
- occupation
- Mukhiya Gurjar
- Meerut
- illegal
- arrest
- Delhi
- criminal history
- bail
ALSO READ
Controversy Unveils: Inquiry Launched into Alleged Illegal Shrine Expansion
Engineer Arrested for Police Barricade Breach in Gurugram
Crackdown in Telangana: 13 Arrested in Multi-Crore Cybercrime Racket
Arrest of Transwoman Reveals Shocking Infant Sale Plot
Real Estate Director Arrested in Massive Rs 117 Crore Bank Fraud