Graveyard Land Occupation: Delhi Man Arrested in Meerut

A man from Delhi was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly occupying graveyard land in Meerut, according to police statements. The accused, identified as Mukhiya Gurjar, had previously purchased land adjacent to a graveyard in Kithore, Meerut.

Police revealed that Gurjar, by illegally dumping soil, extended his property into the neighboring graveyard. A complaint against his actions was registered by Mohammed Irshad of Parikshitgarh, leading to Gurjar's arrest at the Daurala toll plaza.

Authorities disclosed that Gurjar has a sizable criminal record, with various charges in multiple regions, including Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Amroha, under different acts and allegations like illegal occupation and rioting.

