NZ Energy Minister Heads to Korea for APEC Talks on Security, Innovation

New Zealand’s Energy Minister Simon Watts will travel to Busan, Republic of Korea, this week to attend the 15th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Energy Ministers Meeting, joining counterparts from across the region to discuss how Asia-Pacific economies can strengthen energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

Energy Security at the Forefront

Mr Watts stressed that ensuring energy security and affordability remains his “bottom line” as Minister. He highlighted that the meeting is a critical opportunity to collaborate on solutions to shared regional challenges.

“International collaboration is crucial for achieving these goals, and I look forward to contributing to discussions on how we can build more resilient, secure, and sustainable energy systems in the region and harness energy innovation,” Watts said.

Relevance of Korea’s APEC 2025 Theme

The Republic of Korea, as host, has set the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow” for APEC 2025. Minister Watts noted that this theme is particularly relevant for New Zealand as it grapples with the dual challenges of energy security and affordability while pursuing its ambitious target of doubling renewable energy generation by 2050.

For New Zealand, this means balancing affordability for households and businesses with the need to accelerate investment in renewable infrastructure such as wind, solar, hydro, and emerging green hydrogen technologies.

Key Topics on the Agenda

The meeting will address several critical areas for the future of regional energy systems, including:

Electricity expansion to secure long-term supply and meet rising demand.

Strengthening grid security and reliability , ensuring modern infrastructure can withstand disruptions.

AI-driven energy innovation, exploring how artificial intelligence can optimize energy distribution, efficiency, and resilience.

These themes align closely with New Zealand’s own priorities, particularly as the country seeks to modernize its grid and leverage technology to reduce costs and emissions.

Building Regional Partnerships

Mr Watts underscored the importance of bilateral engagement during the summit. He intends to hold discussions with counterparts from the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and Korea, strengthening partnerships that could pave the way for greater investment and technology sharing in New Zealand’s energy sector.

“The meeting is an important chance to connect with many of my counterparts and build momentum behind the region’s shared energy goals,” he said.

Strategic Significance for New Zealand

Energy experts note that New Zealand’s participation in APEC energy forums is vital for ensuring the country is not isolated in the global transition to renewables. Stronger cooperation can provide access to new technologies, financial frameworks for infrastructure, and shared knowledge on climate resilience and supply chain security.

Mr Watts will represent New Zealand at the conference from Tuesday through Thursday, engaging in both multilateral sessions and bilateral talks.