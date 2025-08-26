Left Menu

Odisha Government Tackles Migration with Targeted Skill Training Initiatives

The Odisha government plans to reduce distress migration by providing skill training to vulnerable populations. A high-level task force meeting, led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, discussed strategies to provide sustainable livelihoods and improve the implementation of various welfare schemes to curb migration.

The Odisha government is rolling up its sleeves to combat distress migration by introducing skill training for vulnerable populations. This decision emerged from a high-level task force meeting on 'Distress Migration,' led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo.

Singh Deo highlighted that the migration rate has been curbed to some extent due to the implementation of a new input assistance scheme, which provides Rs 800 per quintal to farmers during both kharif and rabi seasons. Plans are underway to assemble a committee that will work to improve household outcomes and address distressed migration, with efforts coordinated with enforcement, police, and railway officers.

The BJP government, true to its election manifesto promise, emphasized resolving the migration issue by ensuring employment within the state. The meeting resolved to extend government welfare schemes to all households in migration-prone areas while considering additional measures like the Odisha PVTG Livelihood Model and the Mukhya Mantri Janjati Jeevika Mission. A survey by The Nudge foundation will guide these targeted livelihood initiatives.

