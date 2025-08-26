Left Menu

Trio of Unexplained Deaths Unnerves South Kolkata Community

Three mysterious deaths in the Anandapur area of South Kolkata have prompted police investigations. A bar dancer, a man found hanging, and a woman at home are the victims. While potential drug overdose and suicides are suspected, authorities are awaiting autopsy results to ascertain the causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:01 IST
  • India

In a chilling series of events, three unexplained deaths have rocked the Anandapur area of South Kolkata, as reported by police on Tuesday.

A bar dancer was discovered unconscious in a guesthouse near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police are questioning whether a drug overdose may be to blame, pending post-mortem results.

Simultaneously, a 50-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a local picnic spot. Fishermen detected a foul smell leading to the grim discovery. While suicide is suspected, police are examining every possibility. In the third case, a woman's body was found at her Nonadanga residence, also suggesting suicide. All bodies are awaiting autopsies as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

