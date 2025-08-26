Trio of Unexplained Deaths Unnerves South Kolkata Community

In a chilling series of events, three unexplained deaths have rocked the Anandapur area of South Kolkata, as reported by police on Tuesday.

A bar dancer was discovered unconscious in a guesthouse near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police are questioning whether a drug overdose may be to blame, pending post-mortem results.

Simultaneously, a 50-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a local picnic spot. Fishermen detected a foul smell leading to the grim discovery. While suicide is suspected, police are examining every possibility. In the third case, a woman's body was found at her Nonadanga residence, also suggesting suicide. All bodies are awaiting autopsies as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)