Tragic Encounter in Nanded: Family Retribution Leads to Fatal Outcome
A married woman and her paramour were allegedly beaten and thrown into a well by the woman's family in Maharashtra's Nanded. The woman was found dead, and a search continues for the man. Her father, grandfather, and uncle have been detained as police investigate the tragic incident.
In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a married woman and her paramour were brutally assaulted and subsequently thrown into a well, reportedly by her own family members, police revealed on Tuesday.
The disturbing event occurred on Monday afternoon with tragic consequences. Authorities have since recovered the woman's body, and a search operation is ongoing to locate the missing man. The woman's father, uncle, and grandfather have been detained as key suspects in the case, illuminating a grim scenario of familial retribution.
The woman, married just a year ago, was meeting with her paramour from Borjunni village when her in-laws discovered the duo and notified her maternal family. Upon reaching the scene, her family allegedly carried out the deadly attack. As the investigation progresses, further insights into this heart-wrenching incident are expected to emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
