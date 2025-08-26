Left Menu

Tragic Encounter in Nanded: Family Retribution Leads to Fatal Outcome

A married woman and her paramour were allegedly beaten and thrown into a well by the woman's family in Maharashtra's Nanded. The woman was found dead, and a search continues for the man. Her father, grandfather, and uncle have been detained as police investigate the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:21 IST
Tragic Encounter in Nanded: Family Retribution Leads to Fatal Outcome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a married woman and her paramour were brutally assaulted and subsequently thrown into a well, reportedly by her own family members, police revealed on Tuesday.

The disturbing event occurred on Monday afternoon with tragic consequences. Authorities have since recovered the woman's body, and a search operation is ongoing to locate the missing man. The woman's father, uncle, and grandfather have been detained as key suspects in the case, illuminating a grim scenario of familial retribution.

The woman, married just a year ago, was meeting with her paramour from Borjunni village when her in-laws discovered the duo and notified her maternal family. Upon reaching the scene, her family allegedly carried out the deadly attack. As the investigation progresses, further insights into this heart-wrenching incident are expected to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses

Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh R...

 India
2
Rising Crime Stats in Singapore: A Mid-Year Overview

Rising Crime Stats in Singapore: A Mid-Year Overview

 Singapore
3
Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India

Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India

 India
4
Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025