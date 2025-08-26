Left Menu

European Powers Scramble to Address Iran's Nuclear Standoff

Representatives from the E3 nations—Britain, France, and Germany—are meeting with Iranian officials in Geneva for urgent talks. The discussions aim to address concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and to consider the reimposition of sanctions through the snapback mechanism, especially as Iran continues uranium enrichment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:17 IST
Representatives from the E3 nations—Britain, France, and Germany—are urgently convening with Iranian officials in Geneva. This meeting, announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, comes as a deadline to trigger sanctions looms.

The urgency follows heightened international concern over Iran's nuclear program, exacerbated by its decision to halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency after a pivotal conflict in June. Uranium enrichment in Iran has nearly reached weapons-grade levels.

The European powers have set an August deadline to decide on triggering the snapback mechanism, a provision that could reimpose sanctions, given Iran's failure to meet key conditions. Iran contests the move, citing non-compliance by other parties since the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

