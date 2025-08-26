Odisha Revenue Employees End Strike Amid Floods and Festivities

Odisha's District Revenue Ministerial Employees ended their strike to address urgent needs arising from floods and the festive season. The decision was announced after a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who assured employees that their concerns would be addressed.

According to Tirupati Balaji Sahu, president of the employees' association, the government is taking steps to meet the demands, which include overdue promotions and pay structure improvements. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari applauded the employees' choice to resume work.

The Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangha cited persistent neglect from past governments as the reason for the strike, which significantly disrupted public services. The decision to call off the strike came a day after an inquiry into the unauthorized absence of employees.