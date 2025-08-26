Left Menu

Rising Crime Stats in Singapore: A Mid-Year Overview

Physical crime in Singapore increased by 5.4% in early 2025, with knife crimes, rape, molestation, and theft on the rise. Despite a slight downturn in murders, reports indicate more cases of shop theft and 'theft in dwelling'. Authorities see no significant threat to law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In the first half of 2025, Singapore experienced a 5.4% rise in physical crime, with 10,341 cases reported from January to June compared to 9,809 in the same period last year, police said Tuesday.

Knife crimes, rape, molestation, and theft were notably higher in this multi-city state of over six million, according to the Singapore police mid-year crime brief. Notably, two murders were reported, a slight decrease from three in the same period of 2024.

Rape cases rose to 233 from the previous year's 188 in the first half of the year, projected in police data shared by The Straits Times. Molestation incidents also saw a significant surge with 807 reports, up 21.2% from 666 cases previously noted. Moreover, the majority of these incidents involved known assailants. On the matter of theft, instances of shop stealing and 'theft in dwelling' cases also escalated, contributing notably to the crime statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

