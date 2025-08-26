Tragedy Strikes: Four Drown in Chhattisgarh Rainstorm
Four individuals, including three children, drowned in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after being swept away by a stream during sudden heavy rainfall. The deceased included Balram Dhruv and his daughter Muskan, along with Mitan and Gauri Dhruv. Rescue operations recovered the bodies through coordinated efforts.
A tragic event unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district as four people, including three children, lost their lives after a heavy downpour swelled a stream, sweeping them away, local police reported on Tuesday.
The heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday near Bhanwartank's Marhi Mata temple. A group of 40 individuals, visiting from Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Bilaspur districts, was caught off-guard as they attempted to cross the stream on their return trip from the temple.
Efforts to rescue the victims were immediately launched at 6 pm by the State Disaster Response Force, police, and revenue officials. However, the swift current proved fatal for the victims whose bodies were later recovered, with post-mortem examinations underway.
