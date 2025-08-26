Lebanon's Diplomatic Move: A Strategy to Disarm Hezbollah

In a move to tackle regional tensions, Lebanon is set to unveil a plan on August 31 aimed at diplomatically persuading Hezbollah to disarm, as revealed by U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Thomas Barrack.

Following a meeting with the Lebanese president in Beirut, Barrack stated that the anticipated proposal would not involve military action, suggesting Lebanon's preference for a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, with support from Iran, cautions against government confrontation, emphasizing the potential repercussions.

The conflict-laden group, weakened by last year's war with Israel, agreed to postpone protests against disarmament initiatives. Israel has indicated a willingness to reduce its military presence if Lebanon's armed forces successfully lead disarmament efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)