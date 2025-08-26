Left Menu

Lebanon's Diplomatic Move: A Strategy to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon plans to propose a strategy on August 31 to diplomatically persuade Hezbollah to disarm, according to U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack. The Lebanese government is exploring peaceful resolutions, while Hezbollah has warned against confrontation. Israel may reduce its military presence following successful disarmament efforts by Lebanon.

In a move to tackle regional tensions, Lebanon is set to unveil a plan on August 31 aimed at diplomatically persuading Hezbollah to disarm, as revealed by U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Thomas Barrack.

Following a meeting with the Lebanese president in Beirut, Barrack stated that the anticipated proposal would not involve military action, suggesting Lebanon's preference for a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, with support from Iran, cautions against government confrontation, emphasizing the potential repercussions.

The conflict-laden group, weakened by last year's war with Israel, agreed to postpone protests against disarmament initiatives. Israel has indicated a willingness to reduce its military presence if Lebanon's armed forces successfully lead disarmament efforts.

