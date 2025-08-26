Stalker Nabbed in Central Delhi: Swift Police Action
A 22-year-old man, Shadab Khan from Kanpur, was arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl and making inappropriate gestures in Delhi’s Paharganj area. The arrest came swiftly after a complaint was filed by the girl's family, with police leveraging CCTV and technical surveillance to apprehend the accused.
- Country:
- India
In a swift move by Delhi Police, a 22-year-old man, identified as Shadab Khan from Kanpur, has been apprehended for allegedly stalking a minor girl in central Delhi's Paharganj area.
The incident unfolded when the victim noticed an unknown man following her and her sister while they were out shopping, leading her to inform her father, who immediately contacted the local authorities.
The police registered a case under Section 78 of the BNS and the POCSO Act, initiated inquiries, and utilized CCTV footage and technical surveillance to catch the suspect within 12 hours of the report, demonstrating a swift and effective response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CCTV Footage Points to Vipin Bhati in Wife Nikki’s Alleged Dowry Death
Congress Stands Firm Amidst Controversy: No Complaint Against Kerala MLA
Stalin Urges Unity Amid Minority Challenges, Champions Education and Youth Development
DMK's Unwavering Support for Minorities Shines Through
HRCP Report Unveils Alarming Rise in Violence Against Religious Minorities in Pakistan