Left Menu

Villagers Protest Toll Fees on UER-2: Demand Free Passage

Residents near the UER-2 toll plaza in Delhi protested against toll charges, demanding exemption for locals. The situation prompted the police to enhance security. About 50-60 villagers from Mundka and nearby areas briefly blocked the road before dispersing after discussions with officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:33 IST
Villagers Protest Toll Fees on UER-2: Demand Free Passage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable expression of local discontent, residents near the UER-2 toll plaza in Delhi have voiced their opposition to toll fees. Approximately 50 to 60 villagers from Mundka and surrounding communities rallied to demand exemptions for those residing near the toll point.

The protest, which briefly halted traffic, prompted authorities to intensify their security presence at the site. Delhi Police officers swiftly arrived to manage the situation and ensure that order was maintained.

After engaging in dialogue with law enforcement and expressing their concerns, the villagers peacefully dispersed. They expressed a desire to communicate their demands directly to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

Pakistan's Polio Battle: New Cases Highlight Enduring Challenge

 Pakistan
2
France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

France's Political Gamble: Confidence Vote Crisis

 Global
3
Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

Indian Marksmen Dominate Asian Shooting Championships

 Kazakhstan
4
High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

High-Speed Ro-Ro Service to Transform Mumbai-Konkan Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025