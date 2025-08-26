Villagers Protest Toll Fees on UER-2: Demand Free Passage
Residents near the UER-2 toll plaza in Delhi protested against toll charges, demanding exemption for locals. The situation prompted the police to enhance security. About 50-60 villagers from Mundka and nearby areas briefly blocked the road before dispersing after discussions with officials.
In a notable expression of local discontent, residents near the UER-2 toll plaza in Delhi have voiced their opposition to toll fees. Approximately 50 to 60 villagers from Mundka and surrounding communities rallied to demand exemptions for those residing near the toll point.
The protest, which briefly halted traffic, prompted authorities to intensify their security presence at the site. Delhi Police officers swiftly arrived to manage the situation and ensure that order was maintained.
After engaging in dialogue with law enforcement and expressing their concerns, the villagers peacefully dispersed. They expressed a desire to communicate their demands directly to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
