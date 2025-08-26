High-Stakes Bail: Ranil Wickremesinghe's Custodial Saga

In a dramatic turn of events, a Sri Lankan court granted bail to former president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday, amid allegations of misusing state funds. The 76-year-old leader, currently receiving medical treatment, was released on bail under strict conditions.

Wickremesinghe's legal team argued for his release citing severe health concerns, including arterial blockage and a lung infection. Nevertheless, the state opposed the request, urging he remains in custody until the trial concludes later this year.

As tensions mounted outside Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, a heavy police presence was noted. The case has drawn widespread attention, marking Wickremesinghe as the first Sri Lankan head of state to be arrested post-independence, following a probe into his alleged misuse of funds for a UK trip.

