High-Stakes Bail: Ranil Wickremesinghe's Custodial Saga

A Sri Lankan court granted bail to former president Ranil Wickremesinghe for alleged misuse of state funds. The 76-year-old joined court proceedings virtually from the hospital. Despite serious health issues, his bail was contested by state attorneys. The case will resume at the end of October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:37 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a dramatic turn of events, a Sri Lankan court granted bail to former president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday, amid allegations of misusing state funds. The 76-year-old leader, currently receiving medical treatment, was released on bail under strict conditions.

Wickremesinghe's legal team argued for his release citing severe health concerns, including arterial blockage and a lung infection. Nevertheless, the state opposed the request, urging he remains in custody until the trial concludes later this year.

As tensions mounted outside Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, a heavy police presence was noted. The case has drawn widespread attention, marking Wickremesinghe as the first Sri Lankan head of state to be arrested post-independence, following a probe into his alleged misuse of funds for a UK trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

