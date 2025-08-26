Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls

In a significant political move, the Jharkhand assembly has passed a resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The resolution, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, alleges that the revision is designed to benefit the central ruling party.

Minister Kishore argued that the SIR undermines parliamentary democracy and marginalizes the underprivileged. The resolution sparked contention, with BJP leader Babulal Marandi condemning it as a tactic to illegitimately include Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters. The passionate debate in the assembly highlighted deep political divisions.

The assembly session was notably tumultuous, featuring fervent demonstrations from both sides, leading to Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato twice adjourning the House. Despite BJP opposition, the resolution passed due to the ruling coalition's majority, marking a contentious moment in Jharkhand politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)