Jharkhand Assembly Opposes Revision of Electoral Rolls
The Jharkhand assembly passed a resolution against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming it favors the ruling central government. Proposed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, the resolution faced strong opposition from the BJP, who accused it of supporting illegal voter inclusion. Tensions rose, leading to multiple adjournments.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, the Jharkhand assembly has passed a resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The resolution, led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, alleges that the revision is designed to benefit the central ruling party.
Minister Kishore argued that the SIR undermines parliamentary democracy and marginalizes the underprivileged. The resolution sparked contention, with BJP leader Babulal Marandi condemning it as a tactic to illegitimately include Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters. The passionate debate in the assembly highlighted deep political divisions.
The assembly session was notably tumultuous, featuring fervent demonstrations from both sides, leading to Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato twice adjourning the House. Despite BJP opposition, the resolution passed due to the ruling coalition's majority, marking a contentious moment in Jharkhand politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD
"Thief always remains silent when caught": Rahul Gandhi slams BJP
Congress marches to Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, demands dismissal of Uttarakhand BJP govt
BJP govt implemented 80-90% of budget announcements: Rajasthan finance body chief
Ruling MLAs create ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly over SIR, House adjourned twice