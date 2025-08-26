Protest in Mundka: Villagers Demand Toll Exemptions

Villagers from the areas surrounding outer Delhi's Mundka took to the streets on Tuesday, rallying for toll charge exemptions at the Urban Extension Road (UER)-2 toll plaza. According to officials, this demonstration follows a similar gathering on Monday aimed at halting toll operations to highlight their demands.

Police reported that 50 to 60 residents from Mundka and nearby regions assembled at the toll plaza to advocate for free access for locals living close to the toll infrastructure. A senior police officer noted that the villagers sought a direct dialogue with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) representatives.

The local police ensured order was maintained during the demonstration. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma described the event as more of a discussion than a formal protest, emphasizing the villagers' attempts to voice their concerns to the NHAI.

