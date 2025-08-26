Left Menu

Protest in Mundka: Villagers Demand Toll Exemptions

Residents in villages near Mundka expressed their discontent by staging a protest demanding exemption from toll charges at the UER-2 toll plaza. Approximately 50-60 villagers gathered, seeking a meeting with NHAI officials. The situation was monitored by local police, and the protest quickly dispersed after discussions.

Villagers from the areas surrounding outer Delhi's Mundka took to the streets on Tuesday, rallying for toll charge exemptions at the Urban Extension Road (UER)-2 toll plaza. According to officials, this demonstration follows a similar gathering on Monday aimed at halting toll operations to highlight their demands.

Police reported that 50 to 60 residents from Mundka and nearby regions assembled at the toll plaza to advocate for free access for locals living close to the toll infrastructure. A senior police officer noted that the villagers sought a direct dialogue with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) representatives.

The local police ensured order was maintained during the demonstration. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma described the event as more of a discussion than a formal protest, emphasizing the villagers' attempts to voice their concerns to the NHAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

