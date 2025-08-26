Left Menu

Controversial Cleric Arrested in Pakistan Sparks Public Debate

Pakistani cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been detained for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance. His arrest follows a complaint by a religious group over his controversial remarks. Mirza is known for his orthodox views and has garnered a large online following.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:35 IST
In a move that has sparked widespread public debate, controversial Pakistani cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza was arrested on Tuesday under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance. The arrest in Punjab's Jhelum city came after complaints from a religious group about Mirza's recent remarks.

Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Meesam Abbas stated that the arrest was made under Section 3 of the MPO ordinance, which is used to detain individuals acting in ways deemed harmful to public safety or order. The actions signal increasing tensions within religious segments as Mirza is a known figure with over three million followers on YouTube, often criticized for his traditional views.

Once an engineer, Mirza switched to a religious career and rose to prominence with his provocative sermons. He has been a frequent target for criticism and was banned from public speaking last year alongside 16 others to maintain peace during Muharram. His notoriety further escalated after surviving an assassination attempt in March 2021 at a religious academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

