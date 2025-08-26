Left Menu

Governors' Autonomy: The Power Struggle Over Bill Assent

The Supreme Court of India examined the issue of governors and the President's autonomy in assenting to state assembly bills. BJP-ruled states emphasized the constitutional powers of these offices, asserting that courts cannot prescribe timelines for their decisions, nor can there be deemed assent to bills.

In a significant legal discourse, the Supreme Court of India was presented with arguments defending the constitutional autonomy of governors and the President in granting assent to bills passed by state assemblies. Some BJP-ruled states have asserted that this prerogative cannot be influenced or expedited by judicial mandates.

The five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, heard submissions emphasizing that the power to assent to legislative bills is solely vested in governors and the President, with no place for judicial intervention in setting timelines or presumed assent.

Legal experts, representing various states, contended that the judiciary does not hold authority to compel governors to expedite decisions on bills, reinforcing that such actions are grounded in a constitutional framework that allows these offices discretion without the imposition of judicial timelines.

