UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open inquiry into Kick after livestream death

French prosecutors have launched an investigation into the Australian-owned video platform Kick following the online death of a Frenchman who endured days of livestreamed abuse. The Paris prosecutor's office said it had opened a preliminary investigation into Kick after 46-year-old Raphael Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, died during a livestream marathon on the platform that involved days of violence and humiliation.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:08 IST
The Paris prosecutor's office said it had opened a preliminary investigation into Kick after 46-year-old Raphael Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, died during a livestream marathon on the platform that involved days of violence and humiliation. Last week, prosecutors ordered an autopsy and opened an investigation into the man's death in the village of Contes, north of Nice in southern France.

Kick Francais said it would fully cooperate in those investigations. Kick did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Tuesday's statement from the Paris prosecutor. Prosecutors said they would examine whether Kick knowingly provided illegal services, in particular by broadcasting videos of deliberate attacks and whether Kick complied with European digital services regulations, notably the obligation to report to the authorities any risk of harm to life or personal safety.

A June 2025 law makes it a criminal offence in France to provide an illicit online platform. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of 1 million euros when committed by an organised gang, the statement said. A separate investigation into the circumstances of the death, notably on the charge of aggravated intentional violence, will remain with the prosecutor in Nice.

French digital communication regulator Arcom has also launched a probe into the case and the government has said it would tighten regulations if necessary.

