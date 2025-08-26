Left Menu

Forgery Scandal: KPCC Takes Legal Action Against JD(S) Social Media

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has lodged a police complaint against the Janata Dal Secular's social media team for allegedly circulating a forged letter. The letter falsely claimed that Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, was expelled from the Congress party, constituting a serious cybercrime.

Updated: 26-08-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Labeling the act a serious cybercrime, KPCC's spokesperson C N Dhananjaya insists that the perpetrators be charged under the BNS and IT Act, underscoring the misuse of digital platforms.

