Forgery Scandal: KPCC Takes Legal Action Against JD(S) Social Media

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has filed a legal complaint against the social media team of Janata Dal Secular, accusing them of spreading misinformation through a forged letter.

The letter in question, allegedly issued on the official letterhead of the All India Congress Committee, falsely claims that Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has been ousted from the Congress party.

Labeling the act a serious cybercrime, KPCC's spokesperson C N Dhananjaya insists that the perpetrators be charged under the BNS and IT Act, underscoring the misuse of digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)