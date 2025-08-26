Forgery Scandal: KPCC Takes Legal Action Against JD(S) Social Media
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has lodged a police complaint against the Janata Dal Secular's social media team for allegedly circulating a forged letter. The letter falsely claimed that Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, was expelled from the Congress party, constituting a serious cybercrime.
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has filed a legal complaint against the social media team of Janata Dal Secular, accusing them of spreading misinformation through a forged letter.
The letter in question, allegedly issued on the official letterhead of the All India Congress Committee, falsely claims that Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has been ousted from the Congress party.
Labeling the act a serious cybercrime, KPCC's spokesperson C N Dhananjaya insists that the perpetrators be charged under the BNS and IT Act, underscoring the misuse of digital platforms.
