Countdown to Sanctions: Diplomatic Battle Over Iran's Nuclear Program

Representatives from Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, met Iranian officials in Geneva on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve deadlocks over Iran's nuclear program. However, talks concluded without an agreement, increasing the likelihood of resuming U.N. sanctions against Tehran.

The looming deadline at the end of the month poses an urgent diplomatic challenge, with Iran accused of not meeting the conditions of the 2015 nuclear agreement. The E3 might invoke the 'snapback mechanism,' which would reimpose sanctions that existed prior to the deal.

Despite Iran's insistence on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, its failure to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency alarms the international community, especially given Iran's uranium enrichment to near-weapons grade levels.

