Haryana MLA Calls for Parental Permission in Marriages

Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam proposed a law mandating parental permission for marriage in the assembly, citing concerns over the current trend of runaway marriages leading to tragic outcomes. Gautam also highlighted discrepancies in land collector and market rates, suggesting corruption could be reduced.
In a bid to curb marriage-related societal issues, Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam has urged the assembly to enact a law requiring parental consent before marriage. Addressing the concern during Zero Hour on Tuesday, the Safidon MLA highlighted the rising instances of young couples eloping, which allegedly lead to tragic consequences for parents.
Gautam, who recently transitioned from JJP to BJP, emphasized the need for legislative action. 'Such a law could prevent situations where parents, distressed by their children's actions, feel they have no recourse but to end their lives,' Gautam explained during his assembly speech.
Apart from marriage laws, he addressed the economic discrepancies in land collector rates versus market rates, arguing that aligning them could mitigate corruption. His speech, however, was cut short by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who directed Gautam to proceed through formal notice for further discussion.
