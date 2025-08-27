Left Menu

Haryana MLA Calls for Parental Permission in Marriages

Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam proposed a law mandating parental permission for marriage in the assembly, citing concerns over the current trend of runaway marriages leading to tragic outcomes. Gautam also highlighted discrepancies in land collector and market rates, suggesting corruption could be reduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:22 IST
Haryana MLA Calls for Parental Permission in Marriages
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb marriage-related societal issues, Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam has urged the assembly to enact a law requiring parental consent before marriage. Addressing the concern during Zero Hour on Tuesday, the Safidon MLA highlighted the rising instances of young couples eloping, which allegedly lead to tragic consequences for parents.

Gautam, who recently transitioned from JJP to BJP, emphasized the need for legislative action. 'Such a law could prevent situations where parents, distressed by their children's actions, feel they have no recourse but to end their lives,' Gautam explained during his assembly speech.

Apart from marriage laws, he addressed the economic discrepancies in land collector rates versus market rates, arguing that aligning them could mitigate corruption. His speech, however, was cut short by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who directed Gautam to proceed through formal notice for further discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025