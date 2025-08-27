Haryana MLA Calls for Parental Permission in Marriages

In a bid to curb marriage-related societal issues, Haryana BJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam has urged the assembly to enact a law requiring parental consent before marriage. Addressing the concern during Zero Hour on Tuesday, the Safidon MLA highlighted the rising instances of young couples eloping, which allegedly lead to tragic consequences for parents.

Gautam, who recently transitioned from JJP to BJP, emphasized the need for legislative action. 'Such a law could prevent situations where parents, distressed by their children's actions, feel they have no recourse but to end their lives,' Gautam explained during his assembly speech.

Apart from marriage laws, he addressed the economic discrepancies in land collector rates versus market rates, arguing that aligning them could mitigate corruption. His speech, however, was cut short by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who directed Gautam to proceed through formal notice for further discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)