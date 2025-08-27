India Condemns Shocking Attack on Journalists in Gaza
India has expressed shock and deep regret over the killing of five journalists in an Israeli strike on Gaza, which also claimed at least 20 lives at Nasser hospital. India's external affairs ministry emphasizes the need to protect civilian lives and acknowledges the ongoing investigation by Israeli authorities.
India has expressed profound shock and regret over the deaths of five journalists in an Israeli military strike on Gaza, which resulted in at least 20 fatalities.
The deadly assault occurred at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday, drawing international condemnation.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's stance against the loss of civilian lives in conflict, while acknowledging that Israeli authorities have initiated an investigation.
