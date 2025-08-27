Anticipatory Bail Granted to Rapper Vedan in Rape Case

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Hirandas Murali, popularly known as rapper Vedan, in a case involving allegations of rape. The court decision came on Wednesday as Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas suggested that although the charges against Murali were serious, his custodial interrogation was deemed unnecessary.

This legal relief follows accusations by a female doctor who claimed that Vedan had entered into a sexual relationship with her under the pretense of marriage, only to renege on the promise later. Furthermore, she alleged that he had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions between 2021 and 2023.

While the charges stand, the detailed order explaining the court's rationale in granting bail to the rapper is yet to be released.

