India and Singapore: Setting New Global Standards in Dispute Resolution

India and Singapore aim to establish global benchmarks in dispute resolution through collaborative efforts. With significant reforms in India's arbitration laws, the symposium focuses on enhancing legal and economic cooperation, boosting investor confidence in the rapidly growing economies of these two dynamic democracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:41 IST
On Wednesday, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, highlighted India and Singapore's potential to set global standards in fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution.

Speaking at the Indian Council of Arbitration's Symposium in Singapore, Meghwal outlined India's recent arbitration law reforms and the creation of the India International Arbitration Centre as steps toward a robust dispute resolution system.

This symposium serves as a strategic platform to foster deeper legal and economic collaboration between India and Singapore, reinforcing their shared aims of prosperity and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

