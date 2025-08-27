India and Singapore: Setting New Global Standards in Dispute Resolution

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, highlighted India and Singapore's potential to set global standards in fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution.

Speaking at the Indian Council of Arbitration's Symposium in Singapore, Meghwal outlined India's recent arbitration law reforms and the creation of the India International Arbitration Centre as steps toward a robust dispute resolution system.

This symposium serves as a strategic platform to foster deeper legal and economic collaboration between India and Singapore, reinforcing their shared aims of prosperity and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)