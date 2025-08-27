India and Singapore: Setting New Global Standards in Dispute Resolution
India and Singapore aim to establish global benchmarks in dispute resolution through collaborative efforts. With significant reforms in India's arbitration laws, the symposium focuses on enhancing legal and economic cooperation, boosting investor confidence in the rapidly growing economies of these two dynamic democracies.
- Country:
- Singapore
On Wednesday, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, highlighted India and Singapore's potential to set global standards in fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution.
Speaking at the Indian Council of Arbitration's Symposium in Singapore, Meghwal outlined India's recent arbitration law reforms and the creation of the India International Arbitration Centre as steps toward a robust dispute resolution system.
This symposium serves as a strategic platform to foster deeper legal and economic collaboration between India and Singapore, reinforcing their shared aims of prosperity and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty in France
Political Tensions Rise: Annamalai Challenges Stalin in Bihar
Mystery Donations: Unseen Political Players in Gujarat
Political Tension Peaks in France: Calls for New Elections Rise
Political Fires Ignite: BJP's Dilip Ghosh vs. TMC's Mamata Banerjee