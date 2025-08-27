Legal Battle Intensifies: Elon Musk vs. OpenAI

Elon Musk's lawyers are pushing back against OpenAI's efforts to obtain documents from Meta Platforms related to Musk's previous $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI assets, according to court filings. OpenAI had claimed Musk tried to involve Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, but Zuckerberg declined the offer.

Musk's legal representatives argue OpenAI should not seek additional documents from Meta, as Musk had already provided relevant information. They assert OpenAI's requests for discovery are irrelevant to the current trial phase. Meanwhile, OpenAI maintains their inquiries are both essential and narrowly focused.

In a broader legal context, Musk faces claims from OpenAI accusing him of attempting to undermine the company through misleading media statements and a sham bid. A jury trial is set for spring 2026, amid ongoing legal tensions between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)