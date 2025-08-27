Horrific Ordeal: Woman's Six-Month Captivity and Abuse in Odisha
A 23-year-old woman reported being abducted and held captive in Odisha for six months, during which she experienced multiple rapes and physical abuse. The victim escaped, notifying police for the first time. Her mother, initially unaware of the circumstances, had earlier reported her missing.
In a disturbing case emerging from Odisha, a 23-year-old woman has alleged abduction and sustained abuse over a six-month period. Local police have confirmed that the victim, originating from Balasore, was purportedly held in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, where she endured heinous acts of gang rape and torture.
The woman, showing remarkable resilience, managed to escape her captors and reported the ordeal to Bhograi police station authorities. Initially, her disappearance was reported by her mother on March 3, who alleged that her daughter eloped, also misappropriating jewelry valued over Rs 3 lakh.
Police, when investigating the case filed by the woman's mother, initiated efforts to locate and apprehend the accused. Meanwhile, the victim has been placed in a rehabilitation center in Balasore and has undergone a medical examination to assist in evidence gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
