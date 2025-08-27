Inmate's Demise Raises Questions on Jail Healthcare
An undertrial inmate from Lucknow District Jail, Salim, died at King George's Medical University after his health worsened. A resident of Kasganj district, Salim showed a decline in health on July 30 and received treatment at Balrampur district hospital before being admitted to KGMU. Despite medical care, he passed away.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
An inmate from Lucknow District Jail died after receiving treatment at King George's Medical University, according to the police on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Salim, aged 48, was a resident of Kasganj district. His health issues started on July 30, prompting initial treatment at Balrampur district hospital before his transfer to KGMU on August 16.
Despite receiving necessary care at the medical institution, Salim's condition failed to improve, leading to his death at 9.58 PM on Tuesday. Authorities have been notified, and his family has been informed, officials said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
