Left Menu

Inmate's Demise Raises Questions on Jail Healthcare

An undertrial inmate from Lucknow District Jail, Salim, died at King George's Medical University after his health worsened. A resident of Kasganj district, Salim showed a decline in health on July 30 and received treatment at Balrampur district hospital before being admitted to KGMU. Despite medical care, he passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:02 IST
Inmate's Demise Raises Questions on Jail Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inmate from Lucknow District Jail died after receiving treatment at King George's Medical University, according to the police on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Salim, aged 48, was a resident of Kasganj district. His health issues started on July 30, prompting initial treatment at Balrampur district hospital before his transfer to KGMU on August 16.

Despite receiving necessary care at the medical institution, Salim's condition failed to improve, leading to his death at 9.58 PM on Tuesday. Authorities have been notified, and his family has been informed, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
2
IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

IndiGo Airlines Expands Connections with New Delhi-Itanagar Flight

 India
3
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
4
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025