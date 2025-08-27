Inmate's Demise Raises Questions on Jail Healthcare

An inmate from Lucknow District Jail died after receiving treatment at King George's Medical University, according to the police on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Salim, aged 48, was a resident of Kasganj district. His health issues started on July 30, prompting initial treatment at Balrampur district hospital before his transfer to KGMU on August 16.

Despite receiving necessary care at the medical institution, Salim's condition failed to improve, leading to his death at 9.58 PM on Tuesday. Authorities have been notified, and his family has been informed, officials said.

