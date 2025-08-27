Supreme Court Orders Probe into NCLAT Judicial Approaching Allegations
The Supreme Court has mandated an investigation into claims that Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma of NCLAT was approached by a higher judiciary member for a favorable order. The inquiry will shape future judicial actions. Justice Sharma recused himself from the case pending before him due to the allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has initiated a probe into allegations that a judicial member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, was approached by a member of the higher judiciary to secure a favorable ruling in a pending case.
This inquiry, driven by the apex court's secretary general, is set to define the subsequent course of action based on its findings.
Justice Sharma, upon facing such allegations, recused himself from the case, which involves A S Reddy and KLSR Infratech, currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process due to a creditor's plea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Monorail Mishap Spurs High-Level Inquiry and Suspensions
Punjab: Dog seen with head of infant in Patiala hospital, probe ordered
UPDATE 1-Initial inquiry says Hamas camera was target of Israeli strike that killed journalists
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid for Pauri disaster victims; orders expert probe into Tharali incident
Israeli military says initial inquiry on Gaza hospital strike showed 'Hamas camera' set up in vicinity