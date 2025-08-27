Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Probe into NCLAT Judicial Approaching Allegations

The Supreme Court has mandated an investigation into claims that Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma of NCLAT was approached by a higher judiciary member for a favorable order. The inquiry will shape future judicial actions. Justice Sharma recused himself from the case pending before him due to the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:07 IST
Supreme Court Orders Probe into NCLAT Judicial Approaching Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has initiated a probe into allegations that a judicial member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, was approached by a member of the higher judiciary to secure a favorable ruling in a pending case.

This inquiry, driven by the apex court's secretary general, is set to define the subsequent course of action based on its findings.

Justice Sharma, upon facing such allegations, recused himself from the case, which involves A S Reddy and KLSR Infratech, currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process due to a creditor's plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
2
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India
3
Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

 Global
4
Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025