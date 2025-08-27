Supreme Court Orders Probe into NCLAT Judicial Approaching Allegations

The Supreme Court has initiated a probe into allegations that a judicial member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, was approached by a member of the higher judiciary to secure a favorable ruling in a pending case.

This inquiry, driven by the apex court's secretary general, is set to define the subsequent course of action based on its findings.

Justice Sharma, upon facing such allegations, recused himself from the case, which involves A S Reddy and KLSR Infratech, currently under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process due to a creditor's plea.

