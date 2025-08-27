Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives Near Vaishno Devi

In a tragic incident, a landslide near the Vaishno Devi Temple has claimed the lives of 32 people, with more bodies being recovered from the rubble.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He assured that the administration is extending all necessary assistance to those affected.

The landslide struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, prompting extensive rescue operations. The Prime Minister's message, delivered via social media, emphasized prayers for the safety and well-being of all involved.