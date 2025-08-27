Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives Near Vaishno Devi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over a deadly landslide near the Vaishno Devi Temple which resulted in 32 fatalities. The administration is assisting the victims and their families. The incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, with rescue efforts ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives Near Vaishno Devi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a landslide near the Vaishno Devi Temple has claimed the lives of 32 people, with more bodies being recovered from the rubble.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He assured that the administration is extending all necessary assistance to those affected.

The landslide struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, prompting extensive rescue operations. The Prime Minister's message, delivered via social media, emphasized prayers for the safety and well-being of all involved.

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
2
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India
3
Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

 Global
4
Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025