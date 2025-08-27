Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Claims Lives Near Vaishno Devi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over a deadly landslide near the Vaishno Devi Temple which resulted in 32 fatalities. The administration is assisting the victims and their families. The incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, with rescue efforts ongoing.
In a tragic incident, a landslide near the Vaishno Devi Temple has claimed the lives of 32 people, with more bodies being recovered from the rubble.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured. He assured that the administration is extending all necessary assistance to those affected.
The landslide struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, prompting extensive rescue operations. The Prime Minister's message, delivered via social media, emphasized prayers for the safety and well-being of all involved.
