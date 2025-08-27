Delhi's Stray Dog Strategy: New Feeding Zones to Resolve Urban Conflict

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is actively working to establish feeding zones for stray dogs in the capital, following a Supreme Court mandate. The civic body aims to set up designated areas across 250 wards, engaging dog lovers and activists to ensure these spots are safe and away from residential localities.

An MCD official noted that designating these locations involves consulting with various departments, including veterinary and sanitation departments, as well as local residents and representatives. The Supreme Court has mandated these zones to tackle conflicts arising from stray dog feeding practices.

Additionally, Delhi's MCD is planning to construct dog shelters in Dwarka and Bela Road for aggressive stray dogs, addressing one of the highest stray dog populations in Indian cities. This initiative seeks to reduce friction between residents, feeders, and authorities, providing clarity and safety in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)