Left Menu

Delhi's Stray Dog Strategy: New Feeding Zones to Resolve Urban Conflict

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is identifying designated feeding spots for stray dogs across 250 wards, as per a Supreme Court directive. Involving dog lovers and animal activists, the plan aims to establish safe feeding areas, avoiding residential zones, and includes constructing shelters for aggressive dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:19 IST
Delhi's Stray Dog Strategy: New Feeding Zones to Resolve Urban Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is actively working to establish feeding zones for stray dogs in the capital, following a Supreme Court mandate. The civic body aims to set up designated areas across 250 wards, engaging dog lovers and activists to ensure these spots are safe and away from residential localities.

An MCD official noted that designating these locations involves consulting with various departments, including veterinary and sanitation departments, as well as local residents and representatives. The Supreme Court has mandated these zones to tackle conflicts arising from stray dog feeding practices.

Additionally, Delhi's MCD is planning to construct dog shelters in Dwarka and Bela Road for aggressive stray dogs, addressing one of the highest stray dog populations in Indian cities. This initiative seeks to reduce friction between residents, feeders, and authorities, providing clarity and safety in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

 India
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

 Australia
3
MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

 United States
4
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025