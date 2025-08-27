Left Menu

MoD and QCI Revolutionize Veteran Services with Historic MoU

The Ministry of Defence partners with the Quality Council of India to enhance pension and healthcare delivery for veterans. This MoU will boost veteran welfare through improved data access, digital evaluations, and policy recommendations, aiming for service quality and dignity for India's veteran community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence has signed an unprecedented memorandum with the Quality Council of India, aiming to significantly improve service delivery for veterans and their families. This groundbreaking partnership targets efficient pension disbursement, high-quality healthcare, and robust welfare programs for more than 63 lakh community members.

Announced on Wednesday, the agreement will not only bolster healthcare services but will also expand avenues for re-employment and entrepreneurship among veterans. Moreover, it strives to reinforce the institutional frameworks of state and district Sainik Boards, thereby assuring sustainable support structures.

The collaboration highlights the strategic incorporation of digital platforms, AI, and social media, as underscored by DESW Secretary Niten Chandra. The initiative aspires to optimize system functionalities, monitor strengths, and provide evidence-based improvements, ultimately aligning with their commitment to 'quality in service - dignity for veterans.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

