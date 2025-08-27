MoD and QCI Revolutionize Veteran Services with Historic MoU

The Ministry of Defence has signed an unprecedented memorandum with the Quality Council of India, aiming to significantly improve service delivery for veterans and their families. This groundbreaking partnership targets efficient pension disbursement, high-quality healthcare, and robust welfare programs for more than 63 lakh community members.

Announced on Wednesday, the agreement will not only bolster healthcare services but will also expand avenues for re-employment and entrepreneurship among veterans. Moreover, it strives to reinforce the institutional frameworks of state and district Sainik Boards, thereby assuring sustainable support structures.

The collaboration highlights the strategic incorporation of digital platforms, AI, and social media, as underscored by DESW Secretary Niten Chandra. The initiative aspires to optimize system functionalities, monitor strengths, and provide evidence-based improvements, ultimately aligning with their commitment to 'quality in service - dignity for veterans.'

