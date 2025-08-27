Businessman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 52 Lakh Fraud
A Guwahati-based businessman was arrested by Arunachal Police for allegedly defrauding contractors of over Rs 52 lakh related to BSNL mobile tower construction. He was apprehended after a year, following joint efforts with Assam police. The case unveils widespread fraudulent activities in government contracts.
Arunachal Police have apprehended a businessman from Guwahati on allegations of swindling contractors out of more than Rs 52 lakh. The accusations relate to BSNL mobile tower construction contracts in Arunachal Pradesh.
The 41-year-old suspect managed to elude capture for nearly a year before a collaborative operation with Assam police led to his arrest in Guwahati. He had been awarded sub-contracts to build BSNL towers, including those in Aalo.
Complaints arose when local contractors, having completed several tower installations, were not compensated despite the suspect receiving full payment. The investigation, currently ongoing, suggests this instance is part of broader fraudulent activities involving government contracts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
