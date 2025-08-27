Left Menu

Businessman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 52 Lakh Fraud

A Guwahati-based businessman was arrested by Arunachal Police for allegedly defrauding contractors of over Rs 52 lakh related to BSNL mobile tower construction. He was apprehended after a year, following joint efforts with Assam police. The case unveils widespread fraudulent activities in government contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:26 IST
Businessman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 52 Lakh Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Police have apprehended a businessman from Guwahati on allegations of swindling contractors out of more than Rs 52 lakh. The accusations relate to BSNL mobile tower construction contracts in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 41-year-old suspect managed to elude capture for nearly a year before a collaborative operation with Assam police led to his arrest in Guwahati. He had been awarded sub-contracts to build BSNL towers, including those in Aalo.

Complaints arose when local contractors, having completed several tower installations, were not compensated despite the suspect receiving full payment. The investigation, currently ongoing, suggests this instance is part of broader fraudulent activities involving government contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global
2
Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

 India
3
IndiaAI in Action: The Dawn of AI-Powered Startups in India

IndiaAI in Action: The Dawn of AI-Powered Startups in India

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025