Head Constable Arrested in Alarming Dowry Dispute Case

A grave incident involving a dowry dispute has led to the arrest of a head constable in Uttar Pradesh. The officer, Devendra Singh, is accused of setting his wife on fire, severely injuring her.

The victim, Parul Singh, who works as a nurse, was attacked in Narangpur village and sustained critical burn injuries. She has been referred to a hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment due to the severity of her condition.

Authorities have confirmed Singh's arrest and subsequent court presentation. The police continue their investigation as Parul struggles between life and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)