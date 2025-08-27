Head Constable Arrested in Alarming Dowry Dispute Case
A head constable in Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Singh, was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire in a dowry dispute. The victim, Parul Singh, suffered severe burn injuries and was moved to Delhi for advanced treatment. An investigation is ongoing as the victim remains in critical condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A grave incident involving a dowry dispute has led to the arrest of a head constable in Uttar Pradesh. The officer, Devendra Singh, is accused of setting his wife on fire, severely injuring her.
The victim, Parul Singh, who works as a nurse, was attacked in Narangpur village and sustained critical burn injuries. She has been referred to a hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment due to the severity of her condition.
Authorities have confirmed Singh's arrest and subsequent court presentation. The police continue their investigation as Parul struggles between life and death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests
Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder
Businessman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 52 Lakh Fraud
Odisha Finance Official Arrested in Bribery Scandal
Lil Nas X's Dramatic Arrest: A Terrifying Ordeal