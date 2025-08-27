Left Menu

Head Constable Arrested in Alarming Dowry Dispute Case

A head constable in Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Singh, was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire in a dowry dispute. The victim, Parul Singh, suffered severe burn injuries and was moved to Delhi for advanced treatment. An investigation is ongoing as the victim remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:54 IST
Head Constable Arrested in Alarming Dowry Dispute Case
  • Country:
  • India

A grave incident involving a dowry dispute has led to the arrest of a head constable in Uttar Pradesh. The officer, Devendra Singh, is accused of setting his wife on fire, severely injuring her.

The victim, Parul Singh, who works as a nurse, was attacked in Narangpur village and sustained critical burn injuries. She has been referred to a hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment due to the severity of her condition.

Authorities have confirmed Singh's arrest and subsequent court presentation. The police continue their investigation as Parul struggles between life and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

 India
2
Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

 China
3
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

 India
4
Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025