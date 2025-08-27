Gangster Proxy: Jeweller Targeted in Extortion Plot

Three suspects have been apprehended in Punjab for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from a jeweller in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri. They threatened the jeweller using the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to official sources.

The police have identified the accused as Rohit Bhullar, 23, from Tarn Taran, 21-year-old Arshdeep Singh alias Karan, and 21-year-old Gurjinder Singh alias Gagan from Gurdaspur. Gurjinder reportedly has a prior criminal history involving three cases, authorities confirmed.

Police investigations revealed the individuals acted under the directives of a man known as Sheru, based in Bahrain. The Delhi jeweller received threatening WhatsApp calls from Sheru demanding money. The probe is ongoing to untangle the network and examine Bishnoi's role further.

