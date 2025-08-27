Left Menu

Delhi University Students Challenge Security Bond for Elections

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi University regarding a plea that challenges a notification mandating a Rs 1 lakh security bond as a pre-condition for contesting student union elections. Petitioners argue it creates unequal opportunities, allegedly violating several constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:55 IST
The Delhi High Court has intervened in a growing concern among students at Delhi University, as it asked the university to respond to a petition challenging a controversial election notification.

The notification requires candidates for student union elections to post a Rs 1 lakh security bond, aimed at covering potential defacement or rule violations by the candidates or their supporters.

Claiming the notification is 'ultra vires' to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the petition filed by students Anjali and Abhishek Kumar argues that the security bond discriminates against less affluent students, potentially barring them from participating in the democratic process.

