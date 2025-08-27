Delhi University Students Challenge Security Bond for Elections

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a growing concern among students at Delhi University, as it asked the university to respond to a petition challenging a controversial election notification.

The notification requires candidates for student union elections to post a Rs 1 lakh security bond, aimed at covering potential defacement or rule violations by the candidates or their supporters.

Claiming the notification is 'ultra vires' to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the petition filed by students Anjali and Abhishek Kumar argues that the security bond discriminates against less affluent students, potentially barring them from participating in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)