Delhi University Students Challenge Security Bond for Elections
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi University regarding a plea that challenges a notification mandating a Rs 1 lakh security bond as a pre-condition for contesting student union elections. Petitioners argue it creates unequal opportunities, allegedly violating several constitutional rights.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has intervened in a growing concern among students at Delhi University, as it asked the university to respond to a petition challenging a controversial election notification.
The notification requires candidates for student union elections to post a Rs 1 lakh security bond, aimed at covering potential defacement or rule violations by the candidates or their supporters.
Claiming the notification is 'ultra vires' to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the petition filed by students Anjali and Abhishek Kumar argues that the security bond discriminates against less affluent students, potentially barring them from participating in the democratic process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rapper Vedan Granted Anticipatory Bail in Kerala High Court Amid Rape Allegations
Supreme Court Slams High Court for Delays in Bail Matters
Delhi High Court Intervenes in EWS Student Exclusion Case
Two High Court Chiefs Elevated to Supreme Court Judges
Kerala High Court Halts Vigilance Court's Proceedings Against ADGP