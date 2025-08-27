Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Manoj Jarange, a prominent leader of the Maratha quota movement, plans to launch a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai, focusing attention on the demand to include Marathas in the OBC category. The protest, set for August 29 at Azad Maidan, has been granted limited permissions by the police, with measures to ensure it remains peaceful during the Ganesh festival period.

Speaking from his village in Jalna district, Jarange assured that while his supporters would maintain a peaceful protest, his demand for reservations remains firm. Discussions are set to occur with a government delegation near Pune, led by state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Both the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have urged Jarange to delay the protest due to the religious festival. Despite government concern over public disruptions, Jarange is committed to his cause, citing the pressing need for quota recognition for Marathas under the OBC category.

